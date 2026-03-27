Fortinet Stock Falls As Anthropic AI Leak Pressures Cybersecurity Stocks

Fortinet stock is taking a hit today. What’s behind FTNT decline?

Anthropic Leak And AI Security Fears Hit Cyber Names

Cybersecurity stocks moved lower after Anthropic allegedly exposed internal data through a content management system misconfiguration, with the lapse reportedly revealing details about an unreleased model called Claude Mythos.

Anthropic later said the issue was caused by human error and was unrelated to its AI tools, but the event still added fresh anxiety around how quickly AI is changing the cyber landscape.

That matters for Fortinet because the company is a major cybersecurity vendor focused on network security, firewalls, secure access, cloud security and broader enterprise protection through its Fortinet Security Fabric platform.

If investors start to believe new AI-native tools can identify vulnerabilities, automate detection or reduce reliance on traditional security products, established players like Fortinet can come under valuation pressure.

AI Disruption Narrative Pressures Legacy Security Sentiment

Anthropic previously introduced an AI tool designed to autonomously hunt software vulnerabilities, helping spark fears that AI-enabled offerings from emerging players could challenge legacy security suites.

Even if Fortinet's core business remains deeply embedded in enterprise networks, Friday's move appears tied to sector-wide multiple compression rather than company-specific news.

FTNT RSI Shows Choppy, Range-Bound Trading Pattern

Fortinet's RSI has spent most of the past year in the neutral range (30–70), with frequent swings between the mid-40s and upper-50s, indicating generally balanced momentum without sustained overbought or oversold conditions.

There was a brief dip into oversold territory near 20 and a few pushes toward the mid-60s, but the stock has largely avoided extremes, suggesting choppy, range-bound trading rather than a strong directional trend.

FTNT Shares Drop Friday Afternoon

FTNT Price Action: Fortinet shares were down 3.62% at $78.10 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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