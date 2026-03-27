What's Going On With Hycroft Mining Stock Friday?

Gold rose back above $4,400 per ounce after a sharp decline on Thursday, according to Trading Economics.

The Nasdaq is down 1.01% while the S&P 500 has shed 0.79%.

Trump Shifts Iran Deadline

Market sentiment shifted as President Donald Trump pushed back a critical deadline. Iran now has until April 6 to secure a deal to end the war.

This 10-day extension halted planned strikes against Iranian energy infrastructure. Trump asserted that negotiations were progressing “very well.”

Tehran Rejects U.S. Proposal

Despite the extension, friction remains high. Tehran reportedly rejected a 15-point U.S. proposal conveyed through Pakistan. A senior Iranian official told Reuters the deal served only American and Israeli interests. This geopolitical uncertainty often drives investors toward safe-haven assets like gold and silver.

Hycroft Operations in Focus

Hycroft operates as a gold and silver exploration-stage issuer. The company focuses on developing its flagship Hycroft Mine. This property is located northwest of Winnemucca, Nevada.

Technical Analysis

HYMC is trading 16.7% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 18.3% above its 100-day SMA, a split that suggests short-term pressure inside a still-elevated longer-term trend. Shares are up 852.01% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows.

HYMC Stock Price Activity: Hycroft Mining Holding shares were up 6.54% at $33.22 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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