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March 27, 2026 10:29 AM 2 min read

Oxford Industries Posts Q4 Results, Joins ADMA Biologics, Vor Biopharma And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

U.S. stocks were lower, with the Nasdaq Composite falling more than 1% on Friday.

Shares of Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) rose sharply during Friday's session following fourth-quarter results.

Oxford Industries reported quarterly losses of 9 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of earnings of 2 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $374.500 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $371.838 million.

Oxford Industries also raised its quarterly dividend from 69 cents to 70 cents per share.

Oxford Industries shares jumped 11.2% to $35.47/

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Photo via Shutterstock

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