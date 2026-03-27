Oxford Industries Posts Q4 Results, Joins ADMA Biologics, Vor Biopharma And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

U.S. stocks were lower, with the Nasdaq Composite falling more than 1% on Friday.

Shares of Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) rose sharply during Friday's session following fourth-quarter results.

Oxford Industries reported quarterly losses of 9 cents per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of earnings of 2 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $374.500 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $371.838 million.

Oxford Industries also raised its quarterly dividend from 69 cents to 70 cents per share.

Oxford Industries shares jumped 11.2% to $35.47/

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

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