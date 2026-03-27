GameStop Stock Edges Lower As Investors Weigh Revenue Decline, Bigger Cash Pile

While revenue came in below Wall Street estimates and declined from the prior year, the company posted an earnings beat, improved operating income and ended the quarter with a significantly larger cash position. Here’s what investors need to know.
- GameStop stock is showing downward bias. Where is GME stock headed?
GameStop Earnings Beat Offset By Revenue Miss
GameStop reported fourth-quarter revenue of $1.10 billion, missing analyst estimates of $1.47 billion and down from $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year. Adjusted earnings came in at 49 cents per share, ahead of estimates for 37 cents per share.
Operating income rose to $135.2 million from $79.8 million a year earlier, while selling, general and administrative expenses declined to $241.5 million from $282.5 million. Revenue weakness was driven by declines in hardware and software sales, although collectibles revenue increased to $365 million from $270.6 million.
GameStop Cash Position, Bitcoin Holdings Stay In Focus
Full-year operating income turned positive at $232.1 million versus an operating loss last year, reinforcing the view that cost controls and capital strength remain central to the story.
GME Shares Edge Lower Friday Morning
GME Price Action: GameStop shares were down 0.75% at $22.39 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.
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