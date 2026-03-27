Coinbase Shares Slide As Crypto Market Faces Broad Sell-Off

Bitcoin Leads Market Lower
Macro Pressures Weigh on Sentiment
Innovation Amid Volatility
This allows borrowers to use Bitcoin or USDC as collateral for Fannie Mae-eligible mortgages. “Token-backed mortgages are a major first step,” said Max Branzburg, Coinbase Head of Consumer Products.
Regulatory Shifts on Horizon
CFTC Chairman Mike Selig expects to approve crypto perpetual futures within weeks. This aims to bring offshore trading volume back to U.S. markets. Coinbase currently utilizes 50-year contracts as a workaround for these products.
COIN Stock Price Activity: Coinbase Global shares were down 3.44% at $167.41 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.
Photo by miss.cabul via Shutterstock
This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.