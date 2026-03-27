Coinbase Shares Slide As Crypto Market Faces Broad Sell-Off

Bitcoin Leads Market Lower

Macro Pressures Weigh on Sentiment

Innovation Amid Volatility

This allows borrowers to use Bitcoin or USDC as collateral for Fannie Mae-eligible mortgages. “Token-backed mortgages are a major first step,” said Max Branzburg, Coinbase Head of Consumer Products.

Regulatory Shifts on Horizon

CFTC Chairman Mike Selig expects to approve crypto perpetual futures within weeks. This aims to bring offshore trading volume back to U.S. markets. Coinbase currently utilizes 50-year contracts as a workaround for these products.

COIN Stock Price Activity: Coinbase Global shares were down 3.44% at $167.41 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by miss.cabul via Shutterstock