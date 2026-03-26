Meta Stock Meltdown Pushes RSI Into Buy The Blood Territory

META stock is sinking. See the chart and price action here.

The oversold reading comes as Meta stock trades around $551.99 on Thursday, leaving shares down more than 25% from the 52‑week high of $796.25.

The drawdown that has erased months of AI‑driven euphoria in a matter of weeks and the stock down more than 16% over the past month.

The Street View

The speed and depth of the selloff stand in stark contrast to how Wall Street still values Meta's long‑term story.

Analysts collectively peg the social media and AI heavyweight's consensus price target at $853.65, implying roughly 55% upside from the current level if the stock merely re‑rates back to the Street's base case.

The math highlights the gap between sentiment and spreadsheets: while momentum traders are bailing as volatility spikes, the analyst community is still effectively saying this is a temporarily broken stock, not a broken business.​

The Technicals

Technically, the damage is undeniable. Shares sit well below their 50‑day moving average near $650 and their 200‑day moving average around $691, confirming a decisive break of trend that has flipped Meta from leadership to laggard on many growth screens.

The chart below shows Meta's year-to-date performance compared to the moving averages:

Oversold conditions this extreme have historically set the stage for violent relief rallies as short‑term sellers run out of ammunition and mean‑reversion funds step in.

With more than a 50% gap between Thursday's "blood in the streets" tape and where the Street thinks Meta should trade, this meltdown is becoming a test of whether investors still believe in the company's long‑term AI and monetization thesis — or whether the crowd is finally willing to sell first and revisit the story later.

META Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Meta shares were down 8.21% at $546.07 at the time of publication Thursday.

Photo: PJ McDonnell / Shutterstock