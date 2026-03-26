The company reported a cash position of $341.5 million, expected to fund planned operations through 2027.

Phase 3 Plans Target Broader Patient Populations

Upstream Bio plans to initiate dosing in Phase 3 trials for both severe asthma and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP) in the first quarter of 2027.

Evaluation of exposure-response relationships across multiple clinical endpoints in both severe asthma and CRSwNP supports the company’s intent to study a high-dose quarterly regimen of verekitug of up to 400 mg, administered in a single injection.

In addition, the company highlighted its strong cash position of $341.5 million, which is expected to fund operations through 2027.

This financial stability is crucial as it ramps up its clinical programs, aiming to deliver best-in-class efficacy with a high-dose quarterly regimen.

Upstream Bio Asthma Trial Data

In February, Upstream Bio released results from the Phase 2 VALIANT trial of verekitug, a treatment for severe asthma.

The trial showed reductions in the annualized asthma exacerbation rate (AAER) of 56% for the 100 mg every 12 weeks (quarterly) dosing and 39% for the 400 mg every 24 weeks (six months) dosing compared to placebo.

Additionally, verekitug showed clinically meaningful improvements in lung function and was well-tolerated, with over 90% of eligible patients transitioning to the long-term extension study.

Upstream Bio CRSwNP Data

In September 2025, Upstream Bio shared topline results from the Phase 2 VIBRANT trial evaluating verekitug in participants with CRSwNP.

Over the 24-week treatment period, verekitug, dosed at 100mg every 12 weeks, met the primary endpoint and key secondary endpoints.

Data demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful reductions in both endoscopic nasal polyp score (NPS) and nasal congestion score (NCS), with a generally well-tolerated safety profile consistent with previous studies.

UPB Price Action: Upstream Bio shares were up 6.23% at $10.06 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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