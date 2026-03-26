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Crude Oil Price Hike graph chart. Stock market. 3d illustration
March 26, 2026 1:07 PM 2 min read

What's Behind The Jump In Southland Holdings Stock?

Civil Segment Subsidiary Sees Projects Advance

Southland's rally is being watched into its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 report after the close Thursday, with the company coming off $213.34 million in third-quarter 2025 revenue. The new awards were issued through its Civil segment subsidiary, Oscar Renda Contracting, keeping the focus on execution and backlog conversion rather than a broad "risk-on" tape.

With the major indices sliding, SLND's strength looks more like a stock-specific rebound than a "rising tide" move, especially with small caps also under pressure as the Russell 2000 (IWM) falls 1.39%. In that kind of session, sharp upside in a beaten-down name often points to short-covering and dip-buying around widely watched moving averages.

Southland's catalyst is concrete: the $118 million award package includes a $48 million Southwest data center chilled-water pipeline job targeted for completion in 2026, plus $40 million and $30 million water projects expected to wrap in 2027. All three awards are slated to be added to fourth-quarter 2025 backlog, putting near-term focus on backlog conversion and execution risk.

Today's backdrop is also mixed under the surface, with only 5 sectors advancing versus 6 declining and an advance/decline ratio of 0.8. Leadership is coming from Energy (XLE) up 1.80%, while defensive areas like Consumer Staples (XLP) are also green at +0.39%, which fits a market that's selective rather than broadly "risk-on."

Shares Trade Between Key Averages

SLND is trading 68.2% above its 20-day SMA (97 cents), but 37.9% below its 100-day SMA ($2.61), showing a short-term rebound inside a still-damaged longer-term trend. Shares are down 49.22% over the past 12 months and remain closer to the 52-week low (65 cents) than the 52-week high ($5.34).

RSI is at 55.78, which sits in neutral territory and suggests the rally isn't yet stretched. MACD is at -0.1373 versus a signal line at -0.2469, a bullish configuration that points to improving momentum versus the prior downtrend.

The combination of RSI above 50 and a bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum, with improving short-term pressure but longer-term trend repair still needed.

  • Key Resistance: $2.00
  • Key Support: $1.50

Shares Soar In Regular Trading

SLND Stock Price Activity: Southland Holdings shares were up 26.52% at $1.67 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock

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