What's Behind The Jump In Southland Holdings Stock?

Southland Holdings stock is among today’s top performers. What’s behind SLND gains?

Civil Segment Subsidiary Sees Projects Advance

Southland's rally is being watched into its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 report after the close Thursday, with the company coming off $213.34 million in third-quarter 2025 revenue. The new awards were issued through its Civil segment subsidiary, Oscar Renda Contracting, keeping the focus on execution and backlog conversion rather than a broad "risk-on" tape.

With the major indices sliding, SLND's strength looks more like a stock-specific rebound than a "rising tide" move, especially with small caps also under pressure as the Russell 2000 (IWM) falls 1.39%. In that kind of session, sharp upside in a beaten-down name often points to short-covering and dip-buying around widely watched moving averages.

Southland's catalyst is concrete: the $118 million award package includes a $48 million Southwest data center chilled-water pipeline job targeted for completion in 2026, plus $40 million and $30 million water projects expected to wrap in 2027. All three awards are slated to be added to fourth-quarter 2025 backlog, putting near-term focus on backlog conversion and execution risk.

Today's backdrop is also mixed under the surface, with only 5 sectors advancing versus 6 declining and an advance/decline ratio of 0.8. Leadership is coming from Energy (XLE) up 1.80%, while defensive areas like Consumer Staples (XLP) are also green at +0.39%, which fits a market that's selective rather than broadly "risk-on."

Shares Trade Between Key Averages

SLND is trading 68.2% above its 20-day SMA (97 cents), but 37.9% below its 100-day SMA ($2.61), showing a short-term rebound inside a still-damaged longer-term trend. Shares are down 49.22% over the past 12 months and remain closer to the 52-week low (65 cents) than the 52-week high ($5.34).

RSI is at 55.78, which sits in neutral territory and suggests the rally isn't yet stretched. MACD is at -0.1373 versus a signal line at -0.2469, a bullish configuration that points to improving momentum versus the prior downtrend.

The combination of RSI above 50 and a bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum, with improving short-term pressure but longer-term trend repair still needed.

Key Resistance : $2.00

: $2.00 Key Support: $1.50

Shares Soar In Regular Trading

SLND Stock Price Activity: Southland Holdings shares were up 26.52% at $1.67 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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