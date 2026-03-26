Blink Charging Stock Drops Ahead Of Its Q4 Earnings Report

Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) shares are tumbling on Thursday. The company is set to report fourth‑quarter earnings after market close.

Blink Charging stock is taking a hit today. What’s pressuring BLNK stock?

Analysts expect Blink to report a loss of 11 cents per share on revenue of $28.56 million.

Q3 Momentum Raised Expectations

Blink's third‑quarter results, released in November 2025, set a high bar. Revenue climbed 7.3% year‑over‑year to $27 million, and service revenue surged 35.5% to $11.9 million thanks to higher charger utilization and recurring network fees. The company posted a gross margin of 35.8% and cut operating cash burn by 87% sequentially to $2.2 million.

Operating expenses fell 26% year‑over‑year when excluding one‑time items. CEO Mike Battaglia said at the time that the company had "regained momentum" after a slow start to the year.

Sequential Growth Expected In Q4

The fourth‑quarter revenue estimate of $28.56 million implies roughly 5.8% sequential growth from the third-quarter, in line with management's earlier guidance that revenue would continue to improve through the second half of 2025.

Blink previously said it expected strong momentum across its recurring and repeatable revenue streams, signaling confidence that service‑revenue growth would carry into the fourth-quarter.

Blink Technical Analysis

Blink is trading 2% below its 20-day SMA and 32% below its 100-day SMA, showing the near-term bounce is still happening inside a much weaker longer-term trend. Shares are down 34.09% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

The RSI is at 53.61, which sits in neutral territory and suggests selling pressure isn't extreme right now. Meanwhile, MACD is at -0.0316 versus a signal line at -0.0340, a bullish crossover that hints the recent rebound attempt still has some traction despite the down day.

The combination of neutral RSI (above 50) and bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $1.00

: $1.00 Key Support: 50 cents

BLNK Price Action: Blink shares were down 7.43% at $0.62 at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock is near its 52-week low of $0.53, according to Benzinga Pro.

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