Why Is Wave Life Sciences Stock Falling After Weight Loss Study Data?

Six-Month Data Shows Visceral Fat Reduction And Lean Mass Stability

At the six-month follow-up, a single 240 mg dose of WVE-007 demonstrated significant placebo-adjusted reductions in visceral fat by 14%, total fat by 5%, and waist circumference by 3%, while stabilizing lean mass with a 2% increase.

The results suggest that WVE-007 could lead to greater improvements in body composition compared to existing treatments, with the company expecting to initiate the Phase 2a multidose portion of INLIGHT in individuals with higher BMI and comorbidities in the second quarter of 2026.

Durable Activin E Suppression Supports Dosing Advantage

The trial results also highlighted the durable and dose-dependent suppression of serum Activin E, sustained for at least seven months, supporting the potential for less frequent dosing.

WVE-007 continues to show a favorable safety profile, with no severe treatment-related adverse events reported, which may enhance its attractiveness as a therapeutic option for obesity and related conditions.

Earlier Data Reinforces Body Composition Benefits

Interim data shared in December 2025 showed that a single dose of WVE-007 at 240 mg improved body composition and led to a 9.4% reduction in visceral fat (p=0.02), a 4.5% reduction in total body fat (3.5 lbs; p=0.07), and a 3.2% increase in lean mass (4.0 lbs; p=0.01).

In February, Wave Life Sciences regained full rights to WVE-006 from GSK Plc (NYSE:GSK).

The update follows agreement with GSK, whose respiratory portfolio is focused on large-scale diseases, that Wave is well placed to advance the WVE-006 program in alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency (AATD), a rare condition.

Wave Life Sciences Technical Analysis

The stock is currently trading 57.1% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 55.7% below its 100-day SMA, indicating significant weakness in the short to medium term.

Over the past 12 months, shares have decreased by 44.16%, and they are currently positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

The RSI is at 43.89, which is considered neutral territory, suggesting there is no immediate overbought or oversold condition. Meanwhile, MACD is at -0.4708, below its signal line at -0.3425, indicating bearish pressure on the stock.

The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum, indicating that traders should be cautious as the stock navigates through this volatile period.

Key Resistance : $6.00

: $6.00 Key Support: $5.00

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $28.67. Recent analyst moves include:

Mizuho : Outperform (Raises Target to $27.00) (Mar. 25)

: Outperform (Raises Target to $27.00) (Mar. 25) Canaccord Genuity : Buy (Raises Target to $52.00) (Mar. 10)

: Buy (Raises Target to $52.00) (Mar. 10) Wedbush: Outperform (Raises Target to $35.00) (Mar. 6)

WVE Price Action: WAVE Life Sciences shares were down 55.16% at $5.37 at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $5.28, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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