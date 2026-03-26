Why AppLovin Stock Is Sliding Thursday

Shares of AppLovin Corp (NASDAQ:APP) are trading lower on Thursday.

This decline stems primarily from a sharp sell-off in the broader technology sector. Investors are rotating out of high-growth tech shares today.

Jobless Claims Meet Market Estimates

Macroeconomic factors are also influencing the downward trend. U.S. initial jobless claims increased by 5,000 to 210,000 during the third week of March.

This figure aligns with median market estimates. However, the data contributed to a cautious atmosphere. The Dow Jones index fell more than 250 points during the morning session.

Communication Services Lag Behind

The communication services sector is among the weakest performers today. In Thursday trading, these stocks fell by 1.6%.

AppLovin is feeling the heat from this wider market retreat. The NASDAQ Composite dropped 1.15%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 shed 0.82% as volatility increased across the board.

Insider Activity and Market Context

The current pullback follows recent insider activity. Director Eduardo Vivas, on March 16, executed a sale of 163,910 shares. The transaction averaged $453.49 per share, representing a $74.33 million exit.

Despite today’s drop, the stock previously saw a February surge. That rally followed a public apology and retraction from CapitalWatch regarding a shareholder report.

Technical Analysis

AppLovin is trading 13.8% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 28.6% below its 100-day SMA, keeping the intermediate trend pointed lower and making overhead supply the main issue for bulls.

Shares are up 20.70% over the past 12 months, but the stock is currently positioned closer to its 52-week low of $200.50 than its high of $745.61.

The RSI is at 44.16, which sits in neutral territory. Meanwhile, MACD is at -6.9937 and below its signal line at -6.4232.

Key Resistance : $473.50

: $473.50 Key Support: $366.50

APP Stock Price Activity: AppLovin shares were down 8.07% at $401.44 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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