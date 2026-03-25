Firefly Aerospace Stock Surges As SpaceX Plans IPO Reveal

Firefly Aerospace stock is showing exceptional strength. What’s driving FLY stock higher?

SpaceX IPO Buzz Lifts Sector

According to The Information, SpaceX is aiming to submit its IPO prospectus to regulators as early as this week or next, Reuters cited. Advisers involved in the process reportedly believe the company could seek a valuation above $75 billion, which would make it one of the largest IPOs ever.

The report also noted that individual investors could receive more than 20% of the allocation, though the final structure is still being finalized.

Investor Enthusiasm Spreads Across Space Stocks

The potential listing comes at a time when investor interest in the space sector is already running high, supported by falling launch costs, growing satellite networks and increasing demand for orbital data‑center infrastructure.

Firefly Technical Analysis

Firefly is trading 22.7% above its 20-day SMA and 17.8% above its 100-day SMA, showing the rebound has pushed price back above key trend gauges even though the 20-day SMA remains below the 50-day SMA (a still-bearish crossover backdrop). Shares are down 55.54% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week low than their 52-week high.

The RSI is at 53.96, which sits in neutral territory and suggests the stock isn't stretched after the latest push. Meanwhile, MACD is at 0.3528 versus a signal line at -0.0400, a bullish configuration that points to improving upside momentum.

The combination of RSI above 50 and bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum, with trend improving but still needing follow-through.

Key Resistance : $28.50

: $28.50 Key Support: $21.50

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $29.20. Recent analyst moves include:

JP Morgan : Overweight (Lowers Target to $28.00) (Nov. 25, 2025)

: Overweight (Lowers Target to $28.00) (Nov. 25, 2025) Goldman Sachs : Neutral (Raises Target to $32.00) (Jan. 20)

: Neutral (Raises Target to $32.00) (Jan. 20) Keybanc: Initiated with Sector Weight (Dec. 19, 2025)

FLY Price Action: Firefly shares were up 16.18% at $27.58 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: T. Schneider/Shutterstock