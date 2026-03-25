AAR Foods Posts Upbeat Q3 Earnings, Joins Braze, Arm Holdings And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones gaining around 350 points on Wednesday.

AAR reported quarterly earnings of $1.25 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.15 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $845.100 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $812.537 million.

AAR shares jumped 10.5% to $119.10 on Wednesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Photo via Shutterstock