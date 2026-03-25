AMC Shares Stall Near Lows As CEO Faces Investor Backlash

AMC Entertainment stock is trading near recent lows. Where is AMC stock headed?

Project Hail Mary Boosts Box Office Optimism

On Monday, AMC said “Project Hail Mary” delivered its biggest opening weekend at AMC so far in 2026, with the film generating more than $140 million worldwide and helping drive AMC's second-highest weekend of the year for admissions revenue in both the U.S. and globally.

Management said the result, along with other releases and holdovers, pushed global admissions revenue for the weekend to more than 70% above the comparable 2025 weekend and reinforced optimism that 2026 could be the strongest moviegoing year since 2019.

CEO Social Media Post Draws Fresh Investor Backlash

Box office momentum has not been enough to materially lift sentiment around the stock. AMC shares slipped to new 52-week lows Tuesday, briefly touching 98 cents, even as Aron tried to brush off critics on X by invoking Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off."

The post drew backlash from investors already upset over years of dilution, questionable capital decisions and a collapsing share price. Former AMC bull Matt Kohrs even urged Aron to get off social media and focus on the business.

That tension seems to explain the muted price action Wednesday: investors may like signs of improving theatrical demand, but many still appear unconvinced that a better film slate alone can overcome AMC's financial pressures and damaged credibility.

AMC RSI Signals Persistent Bearish Pressure

AMC's RSI has spent most of the past year in the neutral-to-weak range, with frequent dips near or below the 30 level signaling repeated oversold conditions and persistent selling pressure.

Recent readings remain close to the oversold threshold, suggesting bearish momentum is still dominant, with only brief and limited moves toward stronger upside momentum.

AMC Shares Trade Flat Wednesday Afternoon

AMC Price Action: AMC Entertainment shares were down 0.45% around 98 cents at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock