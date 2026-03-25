What's Behind The Jump In Kodiak AI Shares?

Kodiak AI shares are climbing with conviction. Why is KDK stock surging?

Autonomous Vehicle To Deter Drone Swarms

Kodiak AI, in partnership with Epirus and General Dynamics Land Systems, unveiled the Leonidas Autonomous Ground Vehicle (AGV). The AGV integrates Epirus’ high-power microwave platform onto a commercial-grade truck equipped with Kodiak’s AI-powered autonomous driving system.

Being autonomous, the vehicle can operate without human intervention. It can also be teleoperated to extend the counter-UAS line of defense across fixed-site and expeditionary mission sets. This advanced defense system potentially offers a new layer of autonomous drone defense for critical assets and infrastructure.

KDK Stock Stays Below Key Averages

KDK is trading 7.8% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 9.3% below its 100-day SMA, keeping the stock in a technically weak posture despite today's bounce. Shares are down 3.40% over the past 12 months and, within the $5.43 to $11.35 52-week range, the stock is positioned closer to its lows than its highs.

Momentum gauges are still cautious: RSI is at 32.27, which sits in neutral territory but is getting close to oversold conditions. Meanwhile, MACD is at -0.2982 and remains below its signal line at -0.1704, a bearish configuration that suggests rallies may still face selling pressure.

The combination of RSI in the 30–50 range with bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $8.50

: $8.50 Key Support: $7.50

KDK Shares Trade Higher Wednesday

KDK Price Action: Kodiak shares are up 4.71% at $7.67 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock is trading 32.4% below its 52-week high. Today's trading range spans from a low of $7.55 to a high of $8.00.

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