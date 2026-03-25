GameStop Stock Is Trending Today: What's Going On?

GameStop stock is trading near recent lows. Where are GME shares going?

Q4 Results Fail To Impress

GameStop reported adjusted earnings per share of 49 cents, beating the consensus estimate of 37 cents. In addition, the company reported revenue of $1.10 billion, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion and representing a 14% year-over-year decline.

Hardware and Accessories sales totaled $535.6 million, down from $725.8 million year-over-year, while Software revenue came in at $203.7 million, down from $286.2 million. Meanwhile, collectibles revenue rose to $365 million, up from $270.6 million in the prior year period.

GameStop ended the quarter with $9.0 billion in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, up from $4.8 billion at the close of the prior year's fourth-quarter. Bitcoin and related receivables were valued at $368.4 million at the end of the quarter.

GME Stock Analysis

GameStop is trading 4.4% below its 20-day SMA and 0.8% above its 100-day SMA, showing short-term pressure while the intermediate trend is trying to stabilize. Shares are down 10.35% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

The RSI is at 41.89, which sits in neutral territory but leans toward weaker momentum. Meanwhile, MACD is at -0.1959 versus a signal line at -0.0136, a bearish configuration that points to downside pressure still outweighing upside thrust.

The combination of RSI in the 30–50 range and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $24.00

: $24.00 Key Support: $22.00

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for GameStop, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: GameStop’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth-heavy profile with only moderate momentum. If the stock can build on sector strength and push back above nearby moving averages, the setup improves; if not, the $22.00 area remains the key line in the sand.

GME Shares Trade Flat Wednesday

GME Price Action: At the time of writing, GameStop shares are trading 0.04% lower at $22.80, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

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