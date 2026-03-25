What's Going On With bioAffinity Technologies Stock Wednesday?

bioAffinity Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BIAF) shares are trading higher on Wednesday. The move follows an announcement regarding a new clinical education initiative.

Physician Roundtable Series Announced

The company plans to host a live virtual physician roundtable on April 8. This event kicks off the “CyPath Lung in Practice” webinar series.

A panel of pulmonologists will discuss integrating the noninvasive CyPath Lung test into clinical practice. They will share real-world patient cases.

The focus remains on diagnosing indeterminate pulmonary nodules with greater certainty.

Enhancing Clinical Decision-Making

Participating physicians will demonstrate how the test guides clinical paths. Cases include identifying Stage 1A lung cancer.

The test also helps prevent “unnecessary invasive, risky and costly procedures,” according to the company. This occurs when CyPath Lung returns an “Unlikely” malignancy result.

The news builds on recent growth. In 2025, CyPath Lung revenue rose 87% year-over-year. The number of tests performed jumped 99%. Management is currently moving away from lower-margin lab services. They are focusing on this high-growth flagship product instead.

Focus On Early Detection

CyPath Lung uses advanced flow cytometry and artificial intelligence. It identifies cell populations in sputum that may indicate malignancy.

Clinical studies show 92% sensitivity and 88% accuracy for nodules under 20 millimeters.

Technical Analysis

BIAF is trading 145% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 195.2% above its 100-day SMA, showing a sharp short-term extension on top of an improving intermediate trend.

Even with that bounce, shares are down 54.17% over the past 12 months and are positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs (range: $46.53 to 69 cents).

The RSI is at 70.05, which is overbought. Meanwhile, MACD is bullish with the MACD line at 0.6641 above the signal line at 0.3560.

Key Resistance : $4.50

: $4.50 Key Support: $4.00

BIAF Price Action: bioAffinity Technologies shares were up 11.36% at $4.41 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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