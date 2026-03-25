Why Are Tesla Shares Surging Higher On Wednesday?

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares are gaining momentum Wednesday. The uptick follows fresh data showing a demand recovery in Europe, providing a reprieve from a long period of declining regional sales.

The Nasdaq is up 0.68% while the S&P 500 has gained 0.61%.

European Registration Growth

After 13 months of declines, Tesla reported a 29.1% year-over-year increase in European registrations for February, according to data from InsideEVs. This includes the European Union, the U.K. and The European Free Trade Association countries.

Total registrations for January and February combined reached 20,941 units, marking a 16.7% increase over the previous year.

Competition and Market Share

Brand Perception Challenges

Looking Toward Q1 Deliveries

Investors are now focusing on the upcoming first-quarter delivery figures. Last year, Tesla reported 386,810 deliveries for the first quarter.

Technical Analysis

Tesla is trading 0.9% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 8.4% below its 100-day SMA, keeping the intermediate trend under pressure even as price stabilizes near longer-term levels.

Shares are up 36.15% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.35, which is neutral territory. Meanwhile, MACD is at -9.3286, below its signal line at -8.1645.

Key Resistance : $416.50

: $416.50 Key Support: $387.50

TSLA Stock Price Activity: Tesla shares were up 3.10% at $394.89 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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