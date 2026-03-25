Why Are Alibaba Shares Surging On Wednesday?

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) shares jumped Wednesday following reports that China's intense food-delivery price wars are concluding. State media has signaled a regulatory shift toward industry stability.

Regulatory Endorsement Ends Vicious Cycle

State media Economic Daily published an opinion piece Wednesday calling for an end to price competition. The State Administration for Market Regulation later reposted the article. This move suggests official regulator endorsement.

The report stated, according to Reuters, “The entire industry has fallen into a vicious cycle of losing money in an attempt to grab market share, ultimately dragging down the broader trend of consumption recovery.”

Alibaba Focuses on High-Value Orders

Alibaba recently rebranded Ele.me to Taobao Instant Commerce. The company is focusing on higher-value food orders to improve unit economics.

In its latest fiscal report, Alibaba noted that expanding its quick commerce business improved user efficiency.

Technical Analysis

Alibaba is trading 3.4% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 15.8% below its 100-day SMA, keeping the intermediate trend pointed down even as the stock tries to bounce.

Shares are down 5.48% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

The RSI is at 31.58, which sits in neutral territory but is coming off an oversold signal that triggered on 2026-03-19. Meanwhile, MACD is at -7.1616 versus a signal line of -6.7865.

Key Resistance : $139.00

: $139.00 Key Support: $128.50

BABA Stock Price Activity: Alibaba shares were up 3.84% at $130.30 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock