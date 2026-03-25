Destiny Tech100 Shares Jump 25% On SpaceX IPO Buzz

Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ) shares are trading higher after reports that SpaceX could file for an IPO as soon as this week.

Destiny Tech100 stock is charging ahead with explosive momentum. What’s fueling DXYZ momentum?

Report Points Imminent SpaceX IPO Filing

According to Reuters, SpaceX is aiming to file its initial public offering prospectus with regulators later this week or next week, citing a report from The Information based on a person with direct knowledge of the plans.

Advisers involved in the preparation expect the company could seek to raise more than $75 billion in the offering, according to the report.

The report also indicated that the individual investor portion of the IPO could exceed 20%, though the final allocation has not yet been determined.

Destiny Tech100 shares are trading higher as the report drives investor interest in companies with exposure to SpaceX ahead of a potential IPO.

Destiny Tech100 Shares Rise

DXYZ Price Action: At the time of publication, Destiny Tech100 shares are trading 23.64% higher at $32.80, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.