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March 25, 2026 8:02 AM 1 min read

Absci, DigitalOcean And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 1% on Wednesday.

Shares of Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected quarterly sales results.

Absci reported quarterly losses of 20 cents per share which met the analyst consensus estimate. The company reported quarterly sales of $650.000 thousand which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.100 million.

Absci shares dipped 11% to $2.68 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Photo via Shutterstock

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