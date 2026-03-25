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March 25, 2026 4:24 AM 3 min read

Why Blaize Holdings Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 41%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

In the fourth quarter, Blaize Holdings posted a net loss of $3.2 million, down from a loss of $26.3 million in the preceding quarter. The company said its revenue for the quarter rose to more than twice the level reported in the third quarter. Fourth-quarter revenue also exceeded the upper end of company guidance.

Blaize Holdings shares jumped 41.3% to $1.57 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Losers

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