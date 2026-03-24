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A close-up, shallow-depth-of-field digital rendering of a financial stock market chart with glowing orange, blue, and white trend lines moving across a dark grid overlaid with numerical data points.
March 24, 2026 3:35 PM 2 min read

Coinbase, Circle Stocks Slide After Senate Draft Targets Stablecoin Yield

Here’s what investors need to know.

Industry Insiders View Draft As Restrictive

CoinDesk also reported that the language was viewed by industry insiders as restrictive and unclear, with activity-based rewards still potentially allowed but balance-based rewards effectively banned.

That news helps explain weakness in both names because it strikes at one of the most attractive use cases for stablecoins: turning idle digital dollars into a yield-bearing product that can compete with bank deposits or cash-like sweep balances.

Coinbase Faces Risks To Balance Retention

Circle Could See Pressure On USDC Growth

The read-through is even more direct for Circle. As a stablecoin-focused company, Circle's valuation is closely tied to expectations for USDC adoption, circulation and long-term ecosystem growth.

A rule that limits balance-based rewards could make stablecoins less compelling for mainstream users and platforms, potentially slowing wallet growth, reducing demand and weakening the broader bull case that regulatory clarity would unlock a much larger consumer and institutional stablecoin market.

COIN, CRCL Shares Slide Tuesday Afternoon

  • COIN Price Action: Coinbase Global shares were down 9.40% at $181.77 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.
  • CRCL Price Action: Circle Internet Group shares were down 19.52% at $101.92 at the time of publication on Tuesday.

Image: Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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