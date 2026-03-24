Blackstone Stock Falls As Apollo, Ares Limit Redemptions

Blackstone stock is under selling pressure. What’s pulling BX shares down?

Redemption Limits Spark Sector‑Wide Jitters

Ares' $10.7 billion Strategic Income Fund allowed investors to withdraw only 5% of outstanding shares, even though clients tried to pull more than double that amount. Apollo's $15.1 billion Debt Solutions fund imposed the same cap after receiving similarly heavy requests.

The size of the redemption wave — larger than what Blackstone and BlackRock Inc (NYSE:BLK) faced earlier this month — has amplified concerns that investors are growing uneasy about liquidity in private credit.

A Market Suddenly On Edge

Some firms have taken unusual steps to manage the pressure. Blue Owl has reportedly moved to sell assets to raise cash, while Blackstone injected employee capital into one of its funds to help meet redemption requests. But the most common response has been to limit withdrawals — a tool that protects the fund but often spooks investors.

The latest bout of jitters briefly erased more than $10.2 billion in market value across the major alternative‑asset managers on Tuesday, with shares of Ares, Apollo, Blackstone and KKR all sliding more than 2% at one point.

Slowing Inflows Add To The Pressure

The industry is also dealing with a slowdown in new money coming in. Demand for non‑traded business development companies — a key private credit product — fell roughly 43% last month compared to a year earlier, according to Robert Stanger.

Ares attempted to reassure investors, noting that most redemption requests came from a small group of family offices and smaller institutions representing less than 1% of its 20,000‑plus shareholders. The firm expects to honor about $524.5 million in withdrawals and said it still has roughly $5 billion in available capacity through debt facilities, repayments, inflows and liquid credit holdings.

Both Ares and Apollo have already signaled that next quarter's withdrawal limits will remain capped at 5%, suggesting they expect redemption pressure to continue.

The Technical Picture

Blackstone is trading 4% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 23.1% below its 100-day SMA, keeping the intermediate trend pointed lower. Shares are down 29.53% over the past 12 months and are positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

The RSI is at 38.92, which sits in neutral territory but still reflects weak demand after the recent selloff. Meanwhile, MACD is at -5.1593 versus a signal line of -6.4486, a bullish configuration that hints downside pressure is easing even though the trend remains negative.

RSI in the 30–50 range with bullish MACD indicates momentum leaning bullish.

Key Resistance : $111.50

: $111.50 Key Support: $105.00

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $166.20. Recent analyst moves include:

BMO Capital : Outperform (Lowers Target to $126.00) (Mar. 24)

: Outperform (Lowers Target to $126.00) (Mar. 24) JP Morgan : Neutral (Lowers Target to $122.00) (Mar. 3)

: Neutral (Lowers Target to $122.00) (Mar. 3) Barclays: Equal-Weight (Lowers Target to $126.00) (Mar. 2)

Benzinga Edge Rankings: The Benzinga Edge scorecard for Blackstone highlights its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market.

The Verdict: Blackstone’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a quality-and-growth profile that's being held back by very weak momentum. For longer-term investors, the key question is whether the stock can stabilize above the $105.00 area and reclaim the $111.50 zone to confirm that the recent momentum washout is ending.

BX Price Action: Blackstone shares were down 1.85% at $107.33 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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