Red Cat Stock Recovers — Strong Revenue Meets Rising Short Interest

• Red Cat Holdings shares are powering higher. Why are RCAT shares rallying?

Full-year revenue climbed 161% to $40.7 million, with cash reserves jumping to $167.9 million from $9.2 million a year earlier. The gains appear driven by company-specific momentum, with the Nasdaq down 0.33% on the day.

Last week’s sell-off was triggered by a quarterly loss of 17 cents per share, wider than the expected 15 cents. Operationally, Red Cat added Black Widow drone orders, secured a 100-unit NSPA order, expanded partnerships with AeroVironment and Redwire, and grew its manufacturing footprint to 254,000 square feet.

CEO Jeff Thompson said the company is “defining the future of American-made tactical drone systems.”

Short Interest Edges Higher

Short interest in Red Cat rose to 22.08 million shares in the most recent reporting period, up from 21.88 million, representing 20.83% of the company’s publicly available float.

At the stock’s recent average daily trading volume of 8.46 million shares, it would take approximately 2.61 days for short sellers to fully cover their positions.

Technical Analysis

The stock is currently trading 8% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 42.8% above its 100-day SMA, demonstrating strong momentum. Over the past 12 months, shares have surged 166.39%, and they are currently positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows.

The RSI is at 53.07, in neutral territory, while the MACD is at 0.6244, below its signal line at 0.7388, indicating bearish pressure on the stock. This combination suggests mixed momentum, as the stock is neither overbought nor oversold.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 13 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 13 cents (Up from loss of 17 cents)

: Loss of 13 cents (Up from loss of 17 cents) Revenue Estimate: $18.21 million (Up from $2.78 million)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $17.67. Recent analyst moves include:

Needham : Buy (Raises target to $20 on March 19)

: Buy (Raises target to $20 on March 19) Ladenburg Thalmann : Buy (Raises target to $20 on March 3)

: Buy (Raises target to $20 on March 3) Needham: Buy (Maintains target to $16 on March 2)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Red Cat Holdings, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Bullish (Score: 98.04) — Stock is outperforming the broader market.

The Verdict: Red Cat Holdings’ Benzinga Edge signal reveals a strong momentum-driven story, indicating robust performance relative to its peers in the market.

RCAT Stock Price Activity: Red Cat Holdings shares were up 2.90% at $15.59 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

The cover image was generated using Gemini.