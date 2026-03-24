Why Is CrowdStrike Stock Falling Tuesday?

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) shares fell Tuesday as broader weakness hit software stocks.

Also, reports suggest that concerns over AI disrupting SaaS business models is one of the drivers behind recent attempts to withdraw funds from private credit funds.

Other Updates

The offering targets growing risks as artificial intelligence accelerates how data is created and shared. It aims to stop threats caused by user errors, insider activity, and attackers using valid credentials.

“AI has fundamentally changed how quickly data is created, accessed, and shared, placing sensitive information in constant motion,” said Elia Zaitsev, chief technology officer at CrowdStrike. “Legacy data protection tools were built for a world where data was static. Falcon Data Security discovers, classifies, and defends sensitive data wherever it exists, at rest and in motion. This is data security for the agentic era.”

CrowdStrike said the solution replaces fragmented tools such as DLP and DSPM with a unified platform that provides real-time visibility, AI-powered classification, and automated protection across the full data lifecycle.

Technical Analysis

CrowdStrike is trading 3.8% below its 20-day SMA and 14.9% below its 100-day SMA, keeping the intermediate trend pointed lower even after prior rebounds. Shares are up 6.37% over the past 12 months, but the stock is currently positioned closer to its 52-week low than its high, reflecting how much ground it has given back since the November peak.

RSI is at 47.17, which is neutral territory and suggests selling pressure isn’t extreme even with today’s weakness. Meanwhile, MACD is at 1.9230 versus a 1.4789 signal line, a bullish configuration that hints downside momentum may be slowing even though price is still below key averages.

RSI in the 30–50 range with bullish MACD indicates momentum leaning bullish.

Key Resistance : $452.00

: $452.00 Key Support: $374.50

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the June 2, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : 69 cents (Down from 73 cents YoY)

: 69 cents (Down from 73 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate: $1.36 Billion (Up from $1.10 Billion YoY)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $499.91. Recent analyst moves include:

RBC Capital : Outperform (Maintains Target to $550.00) (Mar. 17)

: Outperform (Maintains Target to $550.00) (Mar. 17) Morgan Stanley : Upgraded to Overweight (Raises Target to $510.00) (Mar. 10)

: Upgraded to Overweight (Raises Target to $510.00) (Mar. 10) Citigroup: Buy (Lowers Target to $525.00) (Mar. 5)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for CrowdStrike, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Neutral (Score: 31.58) — The stock’s trend is stabilizing, but it’s not showing strong relative strength versus the broader market right now.

The Verdict: CrowdStrike’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum profile that’s closer to “wait-and-see” than “trend day,” which fits a stock trying to base below major moving averages. For longer-term bulls, the key is whether price can hold support and reclaim the 20-day/50-day area to shift momentum from neutral back toward strong.

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because CRWD carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

CRWD Price Action: CrowdStrike shares were down 4.05% at $396.57 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.