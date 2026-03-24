Why Marathon Petroleum Stock Is Breaking Out To Fresh All-Time Highs Today

Marathon Petroleum stock is challenging resistance. Why is MPC stock breaking out?

Fresh Iran Threats Revive Geopolitical Risk In Energy Markets

The move followed a rapid unraveling of Monday's de-escalation narrative. President Donald Trump had said the U.S. and Iran were engaged in productive talks and that strikes on Iran's power and energy infrastructure would be paused for five days.

But that backdrop weakened after senior Iranian officials denied negotiations took place, the IRGC warned Israel of heavy and unrestricted missile and drone strikes, a top Iranian official threatened U.S. forces and vessels in the Arabian Gulf and Israeli media reported an Iranian missile strike in Tel Aviv that caused damage and minor injuries.

Why Marathon Petroleum Could Benefit More Than Broad Oil Names

That news would be especially supportive for Marathon Petroleum because MPC is not just an oil name broadly riding crude higher. It is a major downstream energy company whose earnings are heavily tied to refining margins, fuel demand and the economics of turning crude into gasoline, diesel and other refined products across its large U.S. refining and logistics system.

When war risk rises in a major oil-producing region, traders often price in tighter fuel balances, disrupted trade flows and stronger crack spreads. That can directly improve sentiment around Marathon Petroleum's core refining business, helping explain why investors pushed the stock to fresh highs.

Marathon Petroleum Hits New All-Time High As Bullish Trend Stays Intact

Marathon Petroleum shares have trended strongly higher over the past year, climbing from a low near $118.55 to a new all-time high around $246, with a clear series of higher highs and higher lows.

The stock is trading above its 20-, 50- and 200-day moving averages, signaling sustained bullish momentum and a strong uptrend into recent highs.

May 5 Earnings Could Be The Next Big Driver For MPC Stock

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 5 earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $1.62 (Up from Loss of 24 cents YoY)

: $1.62 (Up from Loss of 24 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $29.72 Billion (Down from $31.85 Billion YoY)

: $29.72 Billion (Down from $31.85 Billion YoY) Valuation: Forward P/E of 17.6x (Suggests fair valuation relative to peers)

MPC Analyst Outlook Improves As Price Targets Move Higher

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $208.00. Recent analyst moves include:

Mizuho : Neutral (Raises Target to $224.00) (Mar. 17)

: Neutral (Raises Target to $224.00) (Mar. 17) Goldman Sachs : Buy (Raises Target to $239.00) (Mar. 12)

: Buy (Raises Target to $239.00) (Mar. 12) Citigroup: Neutral (Raises Target to $210.00) (Feb. 9)

MPC Shares Surge Tuesday Afternoon

MPC Price Action: Marathon Petroleum shares were up 5.82% at $246.06 at the time of publication on Tuesday. The stock is trading at a new all-time high, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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