Why Are Robin Energy Shares Surging Today?

Robin Energy stock is surging to new heights today. What’s behind RBNE gains?

Robin To Spend $3 Million Repurchasing Shares

Robin Energy, which provides energy transportation and shipping, said it will purchase up to 1,000,000 shares of its common stock, using cash and cash equivalents on hand at a price of $3.00 per share. The tender offer will expire in a month unless it’s extended or withdrawn, and the tender offer is not conditioned upon any minimum number of Shares being tendered.

Robin Energy’s board of directors determined that it is in the company’s best interest to repurchase the shares at this time given the company’s cash position and stock price. The company last reported having $2.6 million in cash, plus $53 million in long term assets.

Energy Sector Up As Well

With Energy (XLE) up 3.01% and the Russell 2000 (IWM) up 0.76%, RBNE's move fits the day's "cyclicals and small caps" leadership. Market breadth also supports the upside, with 7 sectors advancing and an advance/decline ratio of 1.8.

From a chart perspective, the stock is also coming off deeply stretched conditions after printing a fresh 52-week low on 2026-03-23, which can attract short-term dip buyers. The most recent swing low was set on 2026-03-10, and the rebound attempt is happening while momentum indicators remain heavily depressed.

Energy's strength is standing out even as the Nasdaq slips, which helps explain why an energy-transport name can outperform despite mixed index performance. Materials are also higher (XLB +2.19%), reinforcing the broader "real assets" bid that often lifts shipping and tanker-adjacent tickers.

Stock Stays Below Key Averages

RBNE is trading 14.6% below its 20-day SMA and 46.9% below its 100-day SMA, keeping the trend firmly bearish despite Tuesday's bounce. Shares are down 91.13% over the past 12 months and are positioned much closer to their 52-week lows ($1.05) than their highs ($102.85).

The RSI is at 21.69, which is oversold and signals the selling pressure has been extreme. Meanwhile, MACD is at -0.6901 and below its signal line at -0.5924, pointing to bearish momentum that hasn't fully reversed yet.

The combination of oversold RSI (below 30) and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Support: $1.00

Key Resistance: $2.50

Stock Price Surges In Regular Trading

RBNE Stock Price Activity: Robin Energy shares were up 102.73% at $2.23 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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