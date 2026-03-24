Jefferies Shares Spike Amid Buyout Talk From Japanese Lender

Takeover Speculation Emerges Amid Stake Build

According to the Financial Times, SMFG, Japan's second-largest lender, has explored plans to position itself for a potential takeover of Jefferies if market conditions create an opportunity, according to people familiar with the matter.

SMFG's banking subsidiary already holds a minority stake in Jefferies and has spent several years building its position, initially acquiring about 5% in 2021 and later agreeing to increase its stake to as much as 20%.

The firm has reportedly tasked a small team with preparing for a possible deal, though any move is not considered imminent and would face regulatory hurdles and potential cultural challenges.

No Active Deal Talks, Obstacles Remain

Despite the reported interest, SMFG is not currently engaged in takeover discussions with Jefferies, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter cited by Bloomberg.

Executives are said to be aware of obstacles to deeper integration, including regulatory constraints and internal concerns about combining operations.

Jefferies Stock Climbs

JEF Price Action: At the time of publication, Jefferies shares are trading 3.49% higher at $40.93, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.