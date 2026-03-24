What's Going On With Ridgetech Shares On Tuesday?

The stock’s decline comes as the broader market experienced a mixed performance, with major indices like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both edging lower.

Details

Ridgetech’s strategy focuses on enhancing its supply chain integration and expanding its digital platform, Allright, to drive growth.

The company aims to increase its customer base to over 300,000 and achieve a 30% year-on-year increase in new B2B customers.

In addition, Ridgetech plans to deepen strategic cooperation with core suppliers and enhance its distribution coverage of high-margin products.

This initiative is expected to solidify its market position and improve operational efficiency across its pharmaceutical and healthcare services.

Mr. Frank Zhao, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Ridgetech, added, “In recent years, as demographic trends, policy orientation, and emerging technologies continue to reshape China’s pharmaceutical and healthcare industry, the sector has entered a critical phase of profound transformation and accelerated restructuring.”

”In response to these dynamics, we remain firmly committed to our strategic positioning—strengthening foundations while advancing innovation, combining quality improvement with efficiency enhancement, and pursuing parallel breakthroughs in business models and value creation.”

Technical Analysis

The broader market experienced losses on Monday, with the S&P 500 falling 0.23% and the Nasdaq declining 0.22%. Ridgetech’s stock performance contrasts with the mixed market trends, indicating that company-specific factors may be influencing its current trajectory.

The stock is currently trading 45.8% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 7.8% above its 100-day SMA, demonstrating longer-term strength. Shares have increased 283.87% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows.

The RSI is at 79.94, indicating that the stock is in overbought territory. Meanwhile, MACD is at 0.2355, above its signal line at 0.0469, suggesting bullish momentum.

The combination of overbought RSI and bullish MACD indicates bearish momentum, suggesting traders should be cautious of potential pullbacks.

Key Resistance : $5.00

: $5.00 Key Support: $2.00

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

The countdown is on: Ridgetech is set to report earnings on April 6, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : -77 cents (Down from -50 cents)

: -77 cents (Down from -50 cents) Revenue Estimate: $145.40 million (Up from $78.57 million)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a N/A Rating. No recent analyst actions available.

RDGT Price Action: Ridgetech shares were down 23.74% at $2.73 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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