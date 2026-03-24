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March 24, 2026 8:02 AM 1 min read

Hesai Group, BitFuFu And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 0.2% on Tuesday.

Shares of Hesai Group – ADR (NASDAQ:HSAI) fell sharply in pre-market trading after reporting fourth-quarter results.

Hesai reported quarterly earnings of 16 cents per share, down from 17 cents per share in the year-ago period. The company reported $143.100 million in sales, up from $98.606 million in the same period last year.

Hesai Group shares dipped 6.6% to $22.00 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Photo via Shutterstock

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