Alphabet Stock Is Rising: What's Happening Today?

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Wing Expands Drone Delivery Footprint

Wing, Alphabet's drone‑delivery subsidiary, said it plans to bring its high‑speed residential drone delivery service to the San Francisco Bay Area in the coming months. Wing was originally created in the Bay Area in 2012 through Google's X "Moonshot Factory."

Wing has completed more than 750,000 home deliveries and now reaches over two million customers across major U.S. cities such as Houston, Atlanta, and Dallas.

The company works with partners like Walmart and DoorDash, and expanding into the Bay Area marks another step toward building a nationwide drone‑delivery network. Wing first tested drone delivery on Google's Mountain View campus, where drones transported supplies between buildings to show how fast and convenient the service could be.

Google Revamps Its AI Coding Experience

Separately, Google unveiled a completely redesigned coding experience inside Google AI Studio. The new workflow is powered by the Google Antigravity coding agent, which is built to turn simple prompts into production‑ready applications.

The updated system can now take on more advanced work, from building multiplayer features to adding databases, authentication through Firebase, external libraries and connections to real‑world services.

It can also tell when an app needs things like a database or a login system and will automatically set up Cloud Firestore or Firebase Authentication without the user having to ask. With a deeper understanding of project structure and chat history, developers can build more complex applications with simpler instructions.

The platform now supports Next.js in addition to React and Angular.

GOOG Price Action: Alphabet shares were up 0.03% at $298.88 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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