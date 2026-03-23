What's Going On With Nvidia Stock Monday?

Other Key Updates

The facilities will use Nvidia's Vera Rubin DSX architecture and DSX Flex software to integrate compute with power systems, enabling quicker deployment and improved grid support.

The companies said flexible AI factories could unlock up to 100 gigawatts of U.S. grid capacity by optimizing existing infrastructure. Commercial deployment is expected later this year at Nvidia's AI Factory Research Center in Virginia.

Technical Analysis

The broader market saw gains on Friday, with the Technology sector rising 1.47%. Nvidia’s upward movement aligns with this positive trend, indicating that the stock is performing well alongside its sector peers.

The stock is currently trading 4.1% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 5.4% below its 100-day SMA, indicating some short-term weakness. Over the past 12 months, shares have increased 42.25% and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows.

The RSI is at 37.47, which is considered neutral territory. Meanwhile, MACD is at -2.0277, below its signal line at -1.1901, indicating bearish pressure on the stock.

The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $194.00

: $194.00 Key Support: $170.50

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Nvidia is slated to provide its next financial update on May 27, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : $1.74 (Up from 96 cents)

: $1.74 (Up from 96 cents) Revenue Estimate : $78.71 Billion (Up from $44.06 Billion)

: $78.71 Billion (Up from $44.06 Billion) Valuation: P/E of 35.2x (Indicates premium valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $283.88. Recent analyst moves include:

Raymond James : Strong Buy (Raises Target to $323.00) (Mar. 19)

: Strong Buy (Raises Target to $323.00) (Mar. 19) Truist Securities : Buy (Raises Target to $287.00) (Mar. 18)

: Buy (Raises Target to $287.00) (Mar. 18) Rosenblatt: Buy (Raises Target to $325.00) (Mar. 18)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because NVDA carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

NVDA Price Action: Nvidia shares were up 1.44% at $175.18 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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