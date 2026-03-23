What's Going On With Intuitive Machines Stock Monday?

Intuitive Machines stock is among today’s top performers. What’s fueling LUNR momentum?

Intuitive Machines Revenue Miss Overshadowed By Massive Backlog Growth

The company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $44.78 million, below the consensus estimate of $53.68 million. Revenue was driven primarily by Commercial Lunar Payload Services, Omnibus Multidiscipline Engineering Services III and Near Space Network Services.

Despite the top-line miss, Intuitive said backlog climbed to about $943 million as of the end of February, underscoring continued demand across its lunar, engineering and space-networking businesses.

CEO Steve Altemus described 2025 as a transformational year for the company, highlighting the completion of its second lunar mission, expansion into national security space programs and acquisitions including KinetX Aerospace and Lanteris Space Systems.

The company also pointed to a $175 million strategic investment aimed at advancing satellite communications and in-space data processing.

LUNR Stock Gains As 2026 Revenue Outlook Tops Wall Street Estimates

Intuitive's bullish full-year outlook may also be helping support the stock. The company forecast fiscal 2026 revenue of $900 million to $1 billion, well above the analyst consensus estimate of $720.86 million.

It also cited contract wins tied to the Space Development Agency's Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture and the Missile Defense Agency's SHIELD IDIQ program, which has a ceiling value of $151 billion.

Wall Street Raises Price Targets On LUNR Stock

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $19.41. Recent analyst moves include:

Deutsche Bank : Buy (Raises Target to $22.00) (Mar. 20)

: Buy (Raises Target to $22.00) (Mar. 20) Canaccord Genuity : Buy (Raises Target to $24.00) (Mar. 20)

: Buy (Raises Target to $24.00) (Mar. 20) Cantor Fitzgerald: Overweight (Raises Target to $26.00) (Mar. 20)

LUNR RSI Has Mostly Traded In The Neutral Range

LUNR's RSI has mostly stayed in the neutral range over the past year, with periodic spikes into overbought territory above 70 and occasional dips toward oversold levels near 30.

Recently, momentum has stabilized around the mid-range near 50, suggesting neither strong buying nor selling pressure dominating in the near term.

LUNR Shares Surge Monday Morning

LUNR Price Action: Intuitive Machines shares were up 9.59% at $19.54 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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