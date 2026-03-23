What's Going On With Comcast Stock Monday?

Comcast Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) shares are gaining on Monday.

Broader Market Tailwinds

Investor sentiment is shifting as geopolitical concerns show signs of stabilization. The Nasdaq is up 1.83% while the S&P 500 has gained 1.72%.

The NVIDIA AI Partnership

Elad Nafshi, Chief Network Officer of Comcast, stated, “By bringing NVIDIA GPUs directly into our edge cloud, we can explore what becomes possible when AI inference happens only milliseconds from end users.” The initiative targets 65 million homes and businesses.

Upcoming Earnings Catalyst

Traders are looking ahead to April 23. The company will report quarterly results then. Analysts estimate earnings per share of 85 cents on revenue of $30.45 billion.

Technical Analysis

Comcast is trading 4.8% below its 20-day SMA and 0.4% above its 100-day SMA, a setup that suggests short-term pressure but a tentative attempt to hold the intermediate trend line. Shares are down 20.15% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

The RSI is at 37.01, which sits in neutral territory but closer to the “washed out” zone that can attract dip-buyers if price holds support. Meanwhile, MACD is at -0.3778 versus a signal line at -0.0641, keeping bearish momentum in place as the histogram (-0.3137) shows downside pressure hasn’t fully faded.

The combination of RSI in the 30–50 range and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $32.50

: $32.50 Key Support: $27.00

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the April 23, 2026 (confirmed) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : 85 cents (Down from $1.09 YoY)

: 85 cents (Down from $1.09 YoY) Revenue Estimate : $30.45 Billion (Up from $29.89 Billion YoY)

: $30.45 Billion (Up from $29.89 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 5.4x (Indicates value opportunity relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $35.70. Recent analyst moves include:

Citigroup : Buy (Raises Target to $33.00) (Jan. 30)

: Buy (Raises Target to $33.00) (Jan. 30) TD Cowen : Buy (Lowers Target to $39.00) (Jan. 30)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $39.00) (Jan. 30) Scotiabank: Sector Perform (Lowers Target to $35.25) (Jan. 30)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Comcast, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Comcast’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth-tilted profile with weak momentum, meaning the setup may appeal more to patient buyers than short-term trend followers. If momentum improves (especially with a push back above the 20-day and 50-day averages), the strong Growth score could start to matter more in price.

Top ETF Exposure

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLC): 4.49% Weight

(NYSE:XLC): 4.49% Weight iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ): 4.13% Weight

Significance: Because CMCSA carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

CMCSA Stock Price Activity: Comcast shares were up 0.57% at $29.18 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Daniel J. Macy via Shutterstock