What's Going On With Comcast Stock Monday?

Comcast Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) shares are gaining on Monday.
Broader Market Tailwinds
Investor sentiment is shifting as geopolitical concerns show signs of stabilization. The Nasdaq is up 1.83% while the S&P 500 has gained 1.72%.
The NVIDIA AI Partnership
Elad Nafshi, Chief Network Officer of Comcast, stated, “By bringing NVIDIA GPUs directly into our edge cloud, we can explore what becomes possible when AI inference happens only milliseconds from end users.” The initiative targets 65 million homes and businesses.
Upcoming Earnings Catalyst
Traders are looking ahead to April 23. The company will report quarterly results then. Analysts estimate earnings per share of 85 cents on revenue of $30.45 billion.
Technical Analysis
Comcast is trading 4.8% below its 20-day SMA and 0.4% above its 100-day SMA, a setup that suggests short-term pressure but a tentative attempt to hold the intermediate trend line. Shares are down 20.15% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs.
The RSI is at 37.01, which sits in neutral territory but closer to the “washed out” zone that can attract dip-buyers if price holds support. Meanwhile, MACD is at -0.3778 versus a signal line at -0.0641, keeping bearish momentum in place as the histogram (-0.3137) shows downside pressure hasn’t fully faded.
The combination of RSI in the 30–50 range and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.
- Key Resistance: $32.50
- Key Support: $27.00
Earnings & Analyst Outlook
Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the April 23, 2026 (confirmed) earnings report.
- EPS Estimate: 85 cents (Down from $1.09 YoY)
- Revenue Estimate: $30.45 Billion (Up from $29.89 Billion YoY)
- Valuation: P/E of 5.4x (Indicates value opportunity relative to peers)
Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $35.70. Recent analyst moves include:
- Citigroup: Buy (Raises Target to $33.00) (Jan. 30)
- TD Cowen: Buy (Lowers Target to $39.00) (Jan. 30)
- Scotiabank: Sector Perform (Lowers Target to $35.25) (Jan. 30)
Benzinga Edge Rankings
Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Comcast, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:
The Verdict: Comcast’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth-tilted profile with weak momentum, meaning the setup may appeal more to patient buyers than short-term trend followers. If momentum improves (especially with a push back above the 20-day and 50-day averages), the strong Growth score could start to matter more in price.
Top ETF Exposure
- The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLC): 4.49% Weight
- iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ): 4.13% Weight
Significance: Because CMCSA carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.
Price Action
CMCSA Stock Price Activity: Comcast shares were up 0.57% at $29.18 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.
Photo by Daniel J. Macy via Shutterstock
This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.