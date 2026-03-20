What's Weighing On United Airlines Stock Friday?

United Airlines Holdings stock is taking a hit today. What’s weighing on UAL shares?

Oil Prices Surge As Middle East Conflict Escalates

That backdrop is particularly negative for airlines such as United. Higher crude prices typically flow through to higher jet fuel costs, which can pressure margins unless carriers quickly offset the increase through fare hikes, hedging or network adjustments.

Geopolitical Risks Could Weigh On United Airlines Demand

Investors may also worry that a prolonged regional conflict could disrupt international travel patterns, increase operating uncertainty and weigh on both leisure and corporate travel demand if energy-driven inflation starts to squeeze consumers and businesses.

Rising Treasury Yields And Fed Rate Hike Fears Add Pressure

UAL Stock Falls Below Key Short-Term Moving Averages

United Airlines stock has shown a volatile uptrend over the past year, climbing from a low near $56 to a peak around $117 before recently pulling back.

The latest decline has pushed shares below shorter-term moving averages (20- and 50-day), signaling weakening momentum even as the longer-term 200-day trend remains upward.

UAL Shares Slide Friday Afternoon

UAL Price Action: United Airlines Holdings shares were down 4.83% at $89.61 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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