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Supermicro computer logo on smartphone screen, green stock market chart spelling "buy" background. Super micro AI artificial intelligence bullish wall street market, Puebla, Mexico, December 22, 2024 Important information Editorial Use Only. Interested in using Editorial content for commercial purposes? Our commercial license with Asset AssuranceTM may be available to offer the legal coverage and peace of mind you need. Upload date: 8 February 2025 Photo Formats 7008 × 4672 pixels • 23.4 × 15.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
March 20, 2026 1:30 PM 1 min read

Super Micro Shares Under Pressure As Company Responds To Indictment

SMCI Stock Falls After DOJ Export Charges

Super Micro said it was informed of the indictment but emphasized the company itself was not named as a defendant. The firm called the alleged conduct a violation of its policies, placed Liaw and another employee on leave, cut ties with the contractor and said it is cooperating with investigators.

SMCI Trades Below Key Moving Averages

SMCI shares have fallen sharply from a 52-week high of $60.71 to near the bottom of their range, plunging toward the $21.75 low hit Friday.

The stock sits below its 20 day, 50 day, and 200 day moving averages, signaling sustained bearish momentum.

SMCI Shares Hit New 52-Week Low Friday

SMCI Price Action: Super Micro Computer shares were down 29.20% at $21.80 at the time of publication on Friday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week low, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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