Why Is Reddit Stock Trading Higher Today?

Reddit shares are advancing steadily. Why is RDDT stock advancing?

Reddit Fights Anthropic Over Training Data

Social media site Reddit sued Anthropic last year, claiming that the artificial intelligence company unlawfully used posts of Reddit users to train its A.I. systems. At the time, Anthropic declined to pursue a licensing agreement with Reddit, which means that the AI company was not paying for the content it was scraping from the site.

Stock Remains Below Key Averages

Reddit is trading 0.3% below its 20-day SMA, but it remains 26.7% below its 100-day SMA, showing the near-term bounce is happening inside a still-damaged intermediate trend. Shares are up 30.35% over the past 12 months, but the stock is positioned closer to its 52-week lows than highs after pulling back sharply from the $282.95 peak.

The RSI is at 39.43, which sits in neutral territory but leans toward "weak momentum" rather than strong accumulation. Meanwhile, MACD is at -7.3984 versus a signal line of -9.5961, a bullish configuration that suggests downside pressure is easing even though the indicator remains below zero.

Stock Price Up In Regular Trading

RDDT Price Action: Reddit shares are up 1.83% at $140.66 at the time of publication on Friday. During today’s trading, the stock has hit a high of $143.85 and a low of $135.68. Trading volume is sitting at 2.88 million shares. The stock is 49.9% below its 52-week high, and with an RSI of 39.4, it's showing weak momentum.

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