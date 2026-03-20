Why AleAnna Stock Is Trading Sharply Higher Friday Afternoon

AleAnna stock is showing exceptional strength. What’s fueling ANNA momentum?

Iran Warns Of ‘Zero Restraint' As Israel Expands Strikes

In the latest developments, Iran warned it would show "zero restraint" if its energy infrastructure is targeted again, while Israel said its military campaign is now focused on destroying facilities tied to missile and nuclear weapons production.

The conflict has also expanded operational and economic risks across the region, including reports that an Iranian strike damaged 17% of QatarEnergy's LNG export capacity, with estimated annual losses of about $20 billion and repairs expected to take years.

Kuwait Fire, Reported F-35 Hit Stoke Fresh Oil Supply Jitters

Additional pressure came from a drone strike that triggered a fire at Kuwait's Mina Al Ahmadi refinery, raising further concerns about supply interruptions. Meanwhile, a U.S. F-35 was reportedly hit during a combat mission over Iran, underscoring the conflict's intensifying military dimension.

A joint statement from several major economies, including Britain, France, Germany, Canada and Japan, signaled readiness to support safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz after recent attacks drove oil and gas prices higher.

ANNA RSI Near Overbought Levels as Bullish Momentum Builds

Anna's RSI has spent most of the past year in the neutral range, with periodic dips into oversold territory and brief spikes above the 70 overbought threshold.

Recently, momentum has strengthened, with RSI climbing toward overbought levels, signaling increasing bullish pressure in the stock.

ANNA Shares Surge Friday Afternoon

ANNA Price Action: AleAnna shares were up 79.42% at $6.80 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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