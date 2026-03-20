Why Are Shares Of Azitra Rising?

Azitra stock is among today’s top performers. Why is AZTR stock up today?

Azitra To Raise $10.5 Million For Peptide Research

Azitra's spike is being fueled by a securities purchase agreement with healthcare-focused institutional investors for gross proceeds of up to $31.4 million, with Series B and C warrants exercisable at $0.123 per share and Series A convertible preferred priced at $1,000 per share.

The sum includes initial gross proceeds of approximately $10.5 million and up to an additional $20.9 million in gross proceeds upon the potential cash exercise of accompanying warrants at the election of the investors. The funds may total up to approximately $31.4 million.

The deal is expected to close on or around Friday, and the company said initial net proceeds will go toward R&D, general corporate expenses and working capital. The money will allow Azitra to work on proteins and peptides for the cosmetic market.



“Azitra is thrilled to be accelerating its new program focused on developing its proprietary filaggrin protein and peptide technologies for the consumer, cosmeceutical market,” said Chief Executive Officer Francisco Salva

Stock Hovers Near Moving Averages

Azitra is trading 62.5% above its 20-day SMA and 2.9% below its 100-day SMA, showing a sharp short-term bounce that still hasn't fully repaired the intermediate trend. Shares are down 87.09% over the past 12 months and are positioned much closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

RSI is at 46.71, which sits in neutral territory and suggests the surge hasn't pushed momentum into overheated conditions yet. MACD is at -0.0148 versus a signal line of -0.0156, a bullish crossover that hints downside pressure is easing even though the indicator remains below zero.

RSI in the 30–50 range with bullish MACD indicates momentum leaning bullish.

Key Resistance : 50 cents

: 50 cents Key Support: 0 cents

Shares Soar In Regular Trading

AZTR Stock Price Activity: Azitra shares were up 51.11% at $0.27 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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