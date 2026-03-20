What's Going On With York Space Systems Stock?

Shares of York Space Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:YSS) are trading higher after the company reported a year-over-year decrease in its FY25 net loss and a year-over-year increase in its sales results.

York Space Systems stock is showing exceptional strength. Why are YSS shares rallying?

York Posts Positive Earnings Results

York Space Systems brought in $386 million in revenue over the past year, a 52% increase from 2024. The company also lowered its net loss by 15% and had a gross profit of $75 million.

The increase in revenue was primarily increased completion of two of the company’s Transport Layer Tranche 2 contracts. $319 million of backlog was also converted to revenue during 2025, resulting in $543 million of backlog by the end of the year.

“2025 was the year York defined what a modern mission prime looks like,” said CEO Dirk Wallinger. “We emerged as a leading provider to the Department of Defense’s Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture, measured by spacecraft on orbit, number of contracts, and mission types.”

Over the year, York Space Systems delivered 21 Tranche 1 Transport Layer satellites to orbit, launched and executed more than 100 mission demonstrations for NASA’s BARD mission and acquired ATLAS Space Operations, combining a global ground station network with a software-defined operations platform

Stock Dips Below Key Averages

YSS is trading 4.1% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) at $22.79 and sits below its 20-day EMA at $22.14, showing the near-term trend is still pointed down despite Friday's rebound. Shares are down 34.80% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs within the $16.93 to $38.47 range.

The RSI is at 22.81, which is deeply oversold and often associated with exhaustion selling or a higher probability of a short-term bounce. Meanwhile, MACD is at -2.6241 and remains below its signal line at -2.2990, keeping bearish pressure in place even as the stock tries to stabilize.

The combination of oversold RSI (below 30) and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $22.50

: $22.50 Key Support: $21.00

Shares Up More Than 20%

YSS Stock Price Activity: York Space Systems shares were up 30.60% at $23.09 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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