Why Are Velo3D Shares Sliding On Friday?

Market Downturn Pressures VELO

Macroeconomic factors are weighing heavily on the stock as the Nasdaq fell 1.09% during Friday's session. Similarly, the S&P 500 shed 1.06%.

Recent Debt Conversion Impact

Strengthening The Balance Sheet

These moves reduced total outstanding debt by 60%. Current debt now sits at roughly $10 million. Jeldi stated, "We have substantially deleveraged our balance sheet.” He noted the company enters fiscal 2026 focused on scaling its platform.

Short Interest Data

Benzinga data shows short interest in Velo3D recently decreased. It fell from 2.55 million to 2.31 million shares. Currently, 18.86% of the company’s float is held short. It would take 1.08 days for short sellers to cover their positions.

Technical Analysis

VELO is trading 1.5% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), but 8.9% above its 100-day SMA, a setup that suggests short-term pressure while the broader uptrend still has a foothold.

Shares are up 256.25% over the past 12 months, and the stock is sitting closer to the middle of its 52-week range ($2.81 to $23.84) than at either extreme.

RSI is at 48.03, which sits in neutral territory. Meanwhile, MACD is bullish with the MACD line at 0.4517 above the signal line at 0.1791.

Key Resistance : $14.00

: $14.00 Key Support: $11.00

VELO Stock Price Activity: Velo3D shares were down 3.09% at $12.23 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Michael Vi via Shutterstock