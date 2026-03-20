Why Bloom Energy Shares Are Sliding On Friday?

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) shares are trading lower Friday. The move comes as major indices face selling pressure. The Nasdaq Composite has dropped 1.09%, while the S&P 500 has shed 1.06%.

Broader Market Headwinds

The decline in Bloom Energy follows a period of significant outperformance. The stock remains up 62.84% year to date. Investors appear to be locking in profits as macroeconomic sentiment shifts.

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Backlog and Revenue Outlook

Bloom recently reported record 2025 revenue of $2.02 billion. Its product backlog swelled 140% year-over-year to $6 billion. The total backlog currently sits near $20 billion. Management expects 2026 revenue to land between $3.1 billion and $3.3 billion.

Short Interest Dynamics

Recent data shows short interest in Bloom Energy decreased from 22.47 million to 22.04 million shares. Currently, 10.43% of the company’s float is sold short. Based on average volume, shorts would need 2.18 days to cover their positions.

Technical Analysis

Bloom is trading 1.8% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 25% above its 100-day SMA, keeping the intermediate trend pointed higher even as Friday's session leans defensive.

Shares are up 532.31% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows.

The RSI is at 56.66, which sits in neutral territory. Meanwhile, MACD is at 2.8936 and below its signal line at 3.0205.

Key Resistance : $176.50

: $176.50 Key Support: $131.50

BE Stock Price Activity: Bloom Energy shares were down 3.87%% at $160.24 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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