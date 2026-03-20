Why Are DocuSign Shares Up On Friday?

DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) shares are gaining momentum Friday.
This follows the release of stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 financial results on Tuesday. The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.01 per share. This beat the analyst consensus of 95 cents per share.
• Docusign shares are trending higher. What’s pushing DOCU stock higher?
Revenue Growth and IAM Success
Total revenue reached $836.86 million, up 8% year-over-year. This surpassed the $827.84 million estimate. The Intelligent Agreement Management (IAM) platform showed significant strength.
“In 2026, customers using IAM represented over $350 million in ARR,” said CEO Allan Thygesen.
Analysts Maintain Bullish Outlook
BTIG analyst Allan Verkhovski maintained a Buy rating. He noted that IAM is “broadly resonating across diverse industries.” Citizens JMP Securities analyst Patrick Walravens reiterated a Market Outperform rating. He called the IAM product cycle a “compelling long-term opportunity.”
Buyback and Strong Guidance
The board authorized a $2 billion increase to its share buyback program. This brings the total authorization to $2.6 billion. For fiscal 2027, the company expects revenue between $3.48 billion and $3.50 billion. This outlook sits well above the $3.42 billion consensus.
Technical Analysis
DOCU is trading 4.5% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), but it remains 18.9% below its 100-day SMA, which keeps the longer-term trend tilted bearish despite the near-term rebound.
Shares are down 43.0% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs.
The RSI is at 48.42, which sits in neutral territory. Meanwhile, MACD is at -0.5234 versus a signal line at -1.0955.
- Key Resistance: $50.50
- Key Support: $41.50
DOCU Stock Price Activity: Docusign shares were up 0.96% at $48.31 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.
Image Via Shutterstock
This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.