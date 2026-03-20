Why Are DocuSign Shares Up On Friday?

DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) shares are gaining momentum Friday.

This follows the release of stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 financial results on Tuesday. The company reported adjusted earnings of $1.01 per share. This beat the analyst consensus of 95 cents per share.

• Docusign shares are trending higher. What’s pushing DOCU stock higher?

Revenue Growth and IAM Success

Total revenue reached $836.86 million, up 8% year-over-year. This surpassed the $827.84 million estimate. The Intelligent Agreement Management (IAM) platform showed significant strength.

“In 2026, customers using IAM represented over $350 million in ARR,” said CEO Allan Thygesen.

Analysts Maintain Bullish Outlook

BTIG analyst Allan Verkhovski maintained a Buy rating. He noted that IAM is “broadly resonating across diverse industries.” Citizens JMP Securities analyst Patrick Walravens reiterated a Market Outperform rating. He called the IAM product cycle a “compelling long-term opportunity.”

Buyback and Strong Guidance

The board authorized a $2 billion increase to its share buyback program. This brings the total authorization to $2.6 billion. For fiscal 2027, the company expects revenue between $3.48 billion and $3.50 billion. This outlook sits well above the $3.42 billion consensus.

Technical Analysis

DOCU is trading 4.5% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), but it remains 18.9% below its 100-day SMA, which keeps the longer-term trend tilted bearish despite the near-term rebound.

Shares are down 43.0% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

The RSI is at 48.42, which sits in neutral territory. Meanwhile, MACD is at -0.5234 versus a signal line at -1.0955.

Key Resistance : $50.50

: $50.50 Key Support: $41.50

DOCU Stock Price Activity: Docusign shares were up 0.96% at $48.31 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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