What's Going On With AIM ImmunoTech Stock Friday?

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AMEX:AIM) shares slipped on Friday after more than doubling recently, following a sharp rally driven by final approval from the Japan Patent Office for its Ampligen-based cancer treatment.

Patent Approval Details

The newly approved Japanese patent covers Ampligen with anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 inhibitors for cancer treatment. It includes multiple oncology applications, including pancreatic cancer, with protection lasting through December 20, 2039.

The approval followed a mandatory six-month opposition review after the initial patent grant in September 2025.

Global IP Position

The approval complements AIM’s existing U.S. patent, which expires in August 2039. The company also holds European rights in the Netherlands covering similar combination therapies, including Keytruda, Opdivo, and Imfinzi.

“AIM is committed to developing Ampligen for the treatment of late-stage pancreatic cancer, which is an extremely lethal and unmet global health problem. Securing this critical patent in a key global market is just the latest step in AIM’s robust development and commercialization strategy,” said Thomas K. Equels, CEO of AIM ImmunoTech.

Technical Indicators and Analysis

AIM is trading 12.9% above its 20-day SMA at 93 cents versus 83 cents. However, it remains 28% below its 100-day SMA despite gaining 606.70% over the past 12 months.

Within its $20.33 high and 6-cent low range, the stock sits closer to lows after retracing from prior peaks.

The RSI at 51.99 remains in neutral territory, indicating momentum is not stretched in either direction. The MACD at -0.0643 is above the signal line at -0.0984, forming a bullish setup. This suggests that momentum is improving, even though the indicator remains below zero.

The combination of neutral RSI (around 50) and bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $1.00

: $1.00 Key Support: 50 cents

AIM Price Action: AIM ImmunoTech shares were down 1.09% at $0.9050 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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