What's Behind The Boost In SolarEdge Stock Today?

SolarEdge Technologies stock is challenging resistance. Why are SEDG shares at highs?

Jefferies analyst Julian Dumoulin-Smith upgrades SolarEdge’s price target from $30 to $49.

Energy Shock In Europe Could Reignite Solar Demand

Jefferies points to the Middle East conflict as a new source of instability for European energy prices, which is a dynamic that closely resembles the Russia‑Ukraine shock, Investing.com reported.

During that period, SolarEdge's European revenue exploded from $630 million in 2020 to $1.9 billion in 2023, as households and businesses rushed to install solar systems to protect themselves from soaring natural gas and electricity costs.

The firm believes a similar pattern could emerge again if energy markets tighten, creating a tailwind for SolarEdge.

Natural Gas Prices Jump 94%

European benchmark TTF natural gas prices have surged 94% since the conflict began. Electricity prices have remained stable so far, but Jefferies expects that to change if gas markets remain strained. Rising gas costs typically feed into higher power prices, prompting consumers to turn to solar as a hedge.

The Technical Side To SolarEdge

SolarEdge is trading 33.8% above its 20-day SMA and 49.5% above its 100-day SMA, keeping the short, intermediate and long-term trend aligned to the upside. Shares have gained 204.82% over the past 12 months and are now positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows after setting a new 52-week high on 2026-03-20.

RSI is at 64.74, which sits in neutral territory but is getting close enough to overbought conditions that traders often start watching for "momentum fatigue" on any failed breakout attempts. Meanwhile, MACD is bullish with the MACD line at 1.8450 above the signal line at 1.0341, and the positive histogram (0.8109) suggests upside momentum is still driving price.

The combination of RSI above 50 with a bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum, with trend strength intact but getting closer to overbought risk.

Key Resistance : $51.00

: $51.00 Key Support: $39.00

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold Rating with an average price target of $29.86. Recent analyst moves include:

Jefferies : Upgraded to Hold (Raises Target to $49.00) (Mar. 20)

: Upgraded to Hold (Raises Target to $49.00) (Mar. 20) B of A Securities : Upgraded to Neutral (Raises Target to $40.00) (Mar. 10)

: Upgraded to Neutral (Raises Target to $40.00) (Mar. 10) Deutsche Bank: Hold (Lowers Target to $33.00) (Feb. 20)

Benzinga Edge Rankings: the Benzinga Edge scorecard for SolarEdge highlights its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Bullish (Score: 96.82) — The stock is strongly outperforming, which fits with the breakout-style price action and trend alignment above key moving averages.

The Verdict: SolarEdge’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum-driven story, with price action doing most of the "talking" right now. With Momentum extremely high, the main risk shifts to chasing extended moves — traders often watch whether the stock can hold above the $51.00 area on any pullback to confirm the breakout.

SEDG Price Action: SolarEdge shares were up 13.47% at $51.81 at the time of publication on Friday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro.

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