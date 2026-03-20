Dermata Shares Rise After USPTO Issues Patent Notice Of Allowance

Dermata stock is trading at elevated levels. What’s ahead for DRMA stock?

USPTO Issues Notice Of Allowance

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued Dermata Therapeutics a notice of allowance for a U.S. patent titled "Compositions for the Treatment of Skin Conditions," signaling that the application has met the necessary requirements and is expected to be granted following standard administrative procedures.

Technical Indicators Suggest Early Rebound, Momentum Still Weak

DRMA is trading 18.2% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), but 35.4% below its 100-day SMA, showing a short-term rebound that hasn't repaired the bigger trend. Shares are down 87.71% over the past 12 months and are positioned much closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

The RSI is at 42.23, which sits in neutral territory but still reflects subdued momentum after the recent selloff. MACD is at -0.1302 versus a signal line at -0.1611, a bullish configuration that suggests downside pressure is easing even though the indicator remains below zero.

RSI in the 30–50 range with bullish MACD indicates momentum leaning bullish.

Key Resistance : $2.00

: $2.00 Key Support: $1.00

Dermata Shares Rise

DRMA Price Action: At the time of writing, Dermata shares are trading 17.36% higher at $1.42, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.



