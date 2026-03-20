Silver Lake Discloses Stake In Dell Technologies — Shares Climb

Silver Lake Reveals Aggregated Stake

According to an Amendment No. 13 to Schedule 13D filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Silver Lake Group and its affiliates reported a massive position.

The group may be deemed to beneficially own 50,240,830 shares of Class C Common Stock. This figure represents approximately 13.6% of the class.

Details of the SPV-2 Holding

Specifically, SL SPV-2, L.P. reported shared voting and dispositive power over 19,270,822 shares. This individual entity accounts for a 5.7% stake in the issuer.

Recent Transaction Activity

The filing also noted recent divestitures. On Thursday certain reporting persons initiated distributions of 124,720 shares. Furthermore, between March 2 and March 18, the group sold an aggregate of 1,349,791 shares.

Technical Analysis

Dell is trading 17.7% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 26.8% above its 100-day SMA, showing strong upside extension in both the short- and intermediate-term trend.

Shares are up 69.48% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows.

The RSI is at 66.15, which sits in neutral territory. Meanwhile, MACD is bullish with the MACD line at 7.9154 above the signal line at 7.3048.

Key Resistance : $168.00

: $168.00 Key Support: $137.50

DELL Price Action: Dell Technologies shares were up 4.45% at $163.73 at the time of publication on Friday. The stock is trading near its 52-week high of $168.08, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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