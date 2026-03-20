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Candlestick graph chart of stock and forex market to represent the revenue growth. the stock market crashed from covid19 and war, and waiting for reverse trend to investing in growth stocks.
March 20, 2026 10:13 AM 2 min read

Eightco Stock Falls Despite $40 Million OpenAI Investment

Eightco's latest $40 million investment builds on the $50 million it previously committed to OpenAI, giving shareholders a sizable stake in one of the world's most influential private AI companies.

Opening The Door For Retail Investors

CEO Kevin O'Donnell said the OpenAI investment represents a "transformative opportunity" for both the company and its shareholders. He emphasized that retail investors rarely get exposure to fast‑growing private companies, and that Eightco is intentionally positioning itself as a bridge to those opportunities.

Eightco is currently the only publicly traded company offering retail access to private names like OpenAI and Beast Industries, giving it a unique niche in the market.

Eightco Remains Deep In A Downtrend

Eightco is trading 12.8% below its 20-day SMA and 59% below its 100-day SMA, keeping the trend biased lower and leaving the stock dependent on short bursts of momentum to recover. Shares are down 93.80% over the past 12 months and are positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs, with the range spanning $19.79 to 74 cents.

The 20-day SMA remains below the 50-day SMA (a bearish alignment), which tells you the intermediate trend is still pointed down even if the stock tries to base. A practical "line in the sand" for bulls is reclaiming the 20-day area near $1.00–$1.50 and then holding it.

RSI is at 42.81, which sits in neutral territory but still reflects muted demand after the recent selloff. MACD is at -0.1154 versus a signal line at -0.1309, a bullish configuration that suggests downside pressure is easing even though price remains weak.

RSI in the 30–50 range with bullish MACD indicates momentum leaning bullish, but it's fighting a clearly bearish moving-average structure.

  • Key Resistance: $1.00
  • Key Support: $1.00

ORBS Price Action: Eightco shares were down 3.18% at $0.92 at the time of publication on Friday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $0.74, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: Vintage Tone/Shutterstock.com

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