Eightco Stock Falls Despite $40 Million OpenAI Investment

Eightco Holdings shares are under pressure. What’s pulling ORBS shares down?

Eightco's latest $40 million investment builds on the $50 million it previously committed to OpenAI, giving shareholders a sizable stake in one of the world's most influential private AI companies.

Opening The Door For Retail Investors

CEO Kevin O'Donnell said the OpenAI investment represents a "transformative opportunity" for both the company and its shareholders. He emphasized that retail investors rarely get exposure to fast‑growing private companies, and that Eightco is intentionally positioning itself as a bridge to those opportunities.

Eightco is currently the only publicly traded company offering retail access to private names like OpenAI and Beast Industries, giving it a unique niche in the market.

Eightco Remains Deep In A Downtrend

Eightco is trading 12.8% below its 20-day SMA and 59% below its 100-day SMA, keeping the trend biased lower and leaving the stock dependent on short bursts of momentum to recover. Shares are down 93.80% over the past 12 months and are positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs, with the range spanning $19.79 to 74 cents.

The 20-day SMA remains below the 50-day SMA (a bearish alignment), which tells you the intermediate trend is still pointed down even if the stock tries to base. A practical "line in the sand" for bulls is reclaiming the 20-day area near $1.00–$1.50 and then holding it.

RSI is at 42.81, which sits in neutral territory but still reflects muted demand after the recent selloff. MACD is at -0.1154 versus a signal line at -0.1309, a bullish configuration that suggests downside pressure is easing even though price remains weak.

RSI in the 30–50 range with bullish MACD indicates momentum leaning bullish, but it's fighting a clearly bearish moving-average structure.

Key Resistance : $1.00

: $1.00 Key Support: $1.00

ORBS Price Action: Eightco shares were down 3.18% at $0.92 at the time of publication on Friday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $0.74, according to Benzinga Pro.

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