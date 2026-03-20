Why Planet Labs Stock Just Hit 52-Week High

The satellite imaging company topped revenue expectations and signaled continued momentum driven by government demand and artificial intelligence initiatives.

The company posted fourth-quarter revenue of $86.82 million, exceeding analyst estimates and rising sharply from the prior year period.

Planet also issued stronger-than-expected guidance for both the upcoming quarter and full fiscal 2027.

Strong Financial Performance

Planet recorded annual revenue of about $307.7 million, marking roughly 26% growth year over year. Fourth-quarter sales climbed 41%, reflecting accelerating demand across key segments.

The company achieved its first full fiscal year of adjusted EBITDA profitability, highlighting improved operational efficiency. It also generated positive free cash flow, reinforcing its financial stability during a heavy investment cycle.

Guidance Signals Continued Growth

Management expects first-quarter revenue between $87 million and $91 million, above consensus projections. For fiscal 2027, Planet forecasts revenue in the range of $415 million to $440 million.

AI And Government Demand Drive Momentum

In the quarterly conference, CEO Will Marshall described the year as “transformational,” citing strong traction in defense and intelligence markets.

Government contracts and strategic partnerships remain key growth drivers, alongside increasing adoption of AI-powered analytics.

“We continue to find that our Satellite Services contracts are a win-win-win. The customer guarantees their sovereign space capabilities in their desired area of interest; our other clients will benefit from increased capacity and revisit rates in the rest of the world; and Planet Labs PBC receives capital to forward fund our fleet buildouts,” the CEO added.

Planet continues to expand its satellite network and invest in next-generation technologies, including AI-enabled data processing.

These efforts aim to enhance real-time insights for customers across defense, climate monitoring, and infrastructure sectors.

Analyst Optimism Builds

Following the earnings release, analysts at Needham and Wedbush raised their price forecasts on the stock.

These analysts made changes to their price forecasts on Planet Labs following the earnings announcement.

Needham analyst Ryan Koontz maintained Planet Labs with a Buy and raised the price forecast from $35 to $40.

analyst Ryan Koontz maintained Planet Labs with a Buy and raised the price forecast from $35 to $40. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives maintained the stock with an Outperform rating and raised the price forecast from $30 to $40.

PL Price Action: Planet Labs shares were up 29.40% at $34.88 at the time of publication on Friday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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